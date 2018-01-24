This is my second part here looking at the drivers in the Monster Energy Series. Sponsorship can change at any point of time.

14–Clint Bowyer–Stewart Haas

Rush Truck Centers and Mobil 1 will be back to sponsor this car. Clint had 13 top tens and no wins to finish 18th place in the points. I say he gets 15-18 top tens and finishes 13-16th place in the points.

17–Rickey Stenhouse Jr. –Roush Fenway

Picked off two wins last season with nine top tens to finish 13th place in the points. I say he gets one win at best with no more than 10 top tens to finish 13-16th place in the points.

18–Kyle Busch–Joe Gibbs

M&M’s will be back as a sponsor for this car that had five wins and 22 top tens to finish second place in the points. I say he gets another 3-5 wins and wins the championship.

19–Daniel Suarez–Joe Gibbs

Arris is going to be back as a sponsor for this car. Daniel finished 20th place in the points with only 12 top tens. I say gets 13-15 top tens with no wins and finishes 17-20th place in the points.

20–Erik Jones–Joe Gibbs

Moves over to this car from the #77. Erik had 14 top tens to finish 19th place in the points. Matt Kenseth was in this car last season and had 18 top tens and one win late in season for a seventh place in the season. Dewalt and other companies are going to be back as a sponsor for this car. Erik will have 12-15 top tens and finish 17-20th place in the points.

21–Paul Menard–Wood Brothers

Paul Menard moves over to this car from the #27 car. Paul finished 23rd place in the points with only three top tens. Ryan Blaney was in this car last season and had 14 top tens with a win. Menards and Motorcraft will sponsor this car. I say Paul gets at 7-12 top tens and finishes 18-22nd place in the points.

22–Joey logano–Penske Racing

Joey Logano had one win late in the season and 17 top tens to finish 17th place in the points. Shell Pennzoil is going to be back as main sponsor for this car. I say he gets 1-2 wins in 2018 and finishes 8-11th place in the points.

31–Ryan Newman–Richard Childress Racing

Ryan had one win and 13 top tens to finish 16th place in the points. Caterpillar is supposed to be back as a sponsor for this car. I say Ryan gets a win and finishes with 13-15 top tens to finish 12-16th place in the points.

32–Matt DiBenedetto–Go Fas Racing

Finished 32nd in the points with only 2 top tens. Cam-Am is supposed to sponsor this car for 13 races. I say he get not more than 3 top tens and finishes no better than 29th place in the points.