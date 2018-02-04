The most offensively gifted Super Bowl performance the world has ever seen, unfortunately for the New England Patriots, the cards were not dealt in their favor as the Philadelphia Eagles surge past Bill Belichick and company 41- 33 to stun the world and obtain Philly’s first Lombardi Trophy in the modern era.

A backup quarterback for a good majority of his young career, Nick Foles played with an above average confidence level, keeping his crew contained against the relentless New England defense. Throwing 28 completions out of 43 attempts, 5 less than Brady to go with three touchdowns and a interception to S Duron Harmon, Foles was the guy for Philadelphia to go with 373 yards of offense. The broad array of running backs, it was a guessing game for who was going to be the lead guy, but Coach Doug Pederson used the triple option once more with former Patriot LeGarrette Blount, Corey Clement and former Miami Dolphin Jay Ajayi. Blount finished the night with 90 yards rushing on 14 carries for a touchdown while Clement utilized the receiving game (100 yards receiving was tops on team). Ajayi was dealing with a lingering ankle issue from the week prior but performed under the lights with 57 yards on 9 carries. On the receiving end for Philly, wide receiver Nelson Agholor was a top target for Foles, snagging 9 targets for 84 yards. Fellow wide receiver Alshon Jeffery and tight end Zach Ertz were also top performers for the Eagles, as the O-line protected Foles at the pinnacle of excellent.

A tough heartbreaking Hail Mary attempt to try and regain traction, the New England Patriots lose both coordinators to head coaching vacancies and begin looking into the 2018-19 season immediately. But to backtrack, quarterback Tom Brady performed at a stellar level, spreading the ball around for 505 yards of offense, an NFL record. Three receivers caught for over 100 yards (Amendola 152, Hogan 128, Gronkowski 116). A top flight game that showcased players on both ends off the ball, it was a high powered game.

After the Brandon Graham forced fumble, the chances plummeted for New England, but nonetheless an opportunity arose but fell short. Totals for both teams included 1,151 total yards combined on offense, shattering the NFL record by over 200 yards along with each team chalking up over 30+ points on both ends.