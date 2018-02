All Times Eastern

NBCSN

2:40 a.m. – 5 a.m.

Men’s Hockey

Switzerland vs. South Korea (LIVE)

5 a.m. – 7:10 a.m.

Men’s Curling

Canada vs. Sweden

7:10 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

Men’s Hockey

United States vs. Olympic Athletes from Russia (LIVE)

Freestyle Skiing

Men’s Aerials Competition

10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Cross-Country Skiing

Women’s 4x5km Relay Gold Medal Final

Biathlon

Women’s 12.5km Mass Start Gold Medal Final

Short Track

Gold Medal Finals

1:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Skeleton

Women’s Gold Medal Final Runs

Ski Jumping

Men’s Individual Large Hill Gold Medal Final

Hockey Game of the Day (replay)

7 p.m. – 10:10 p.m.

Olympic Ice

Freestyle Skiing

Men’s Slopestyle Competition (LIVE)

10:10 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.

Men’s Hockey

Germany vs. Norway (LIVE)

12:30 a.m. – 2:40 a.m. (Sunday)

Men’s Curling

United States vs. Japan

USA

2:30 a.m. – 5 a.m.

Women’s Hockey

Quarterfinal: Finland vs. Sweden (LIVE)

5 a.m. – 7:10 a.m.

Men’s Curling

Switzerland vs. Norway

7:10 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

Men’s Hockey

Slovakia vs. Slovenia (LIVE)

CNBC

5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Women’s Curling

United States vs. Canada

OLYMPIC CHANNEL

2 a.m. – 5 a.m.

Olympic Channel News (OBS)

5 a.m. – 7 a.m.

Medal Ceremonies (LIVE)

7 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Olympic Channel News (OBS)

10 a.m. – Noon

Olympic Channel News (OBS)

Noon – 12:30 p.m.

Winter Olympics Daily

12:30 p.m. – 1 p.m.

Winter Olympics Daily (Encore)

1 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Olympic Channel News (OBS)

6 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Winter Olympics Daily (Encore)

6:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Winter Olympics Daily (Encore)

7 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Olympic Channel News (OBS)

11 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Olympic Channel News (OBS)

NBC

3 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Freestyle Skiing

Men’s Aerials Competition

Biathlon

Women’s 12.5km Mass Start Gold Medal Final

Cross Country

Women’s 4x5km Relay Gold Medal Final

8 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Alpine Skiing

Men’s Giant Slalom, First Run (LIVE)

Short Track

Women’s 1500m Gold Medal Final

Men’s 1000m Gold Medal Final

Skeleton

Women’s Gold Medal Final Runs

Ski Jumping

Men’s Individual Large Hill Gold Medal Final

11:30 p.m. – 1:30 a.m.

Alpine Skiing

Men’s Giant Slalom, Gold Medal Final Run (LIVE)

Freestyle Skiing

Men’s Slopestyle Gold Medal Final