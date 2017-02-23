With the 2017 NBA trade deadline approaching Thursday, February 23, here’s a look at team rosters after trades have been made official.
Denver Nuggets: February 13, 2017 – Denver acquired Mason Plumlee and draft consideration from Portland.
|Jameer Nelson 6’0
|Gary Harris 6’4
|Wilson Chandler 6’8
|Danilo Gallinari 6’10
|Nikola Jokic 6’10
|Emmanuel Mudiay 6’5
|Will Barton 6’6
|Mike Miller 6’8
|Darrell Arthur 6’9
|Miles Plumlee 6’11
|Jamal Murray 6’4
|Juan Hernangomez 6’9
|Kenneth Faried 6’8
|Malik Beasley 6’5
|Johnny O’Bryant III 6’9
Portland Trail Blazers: February 13, 2017 – Portland acquired Jusuf Nurkic and draft consideration from Denver.
|Damian Lillard 6’3
|CJ McCollum 6’3
|Maurice Harkless 6’9
|Ed Davis 6’10
|Jusuf Nurkic 7’0
|Shabazz Napier 6’1
|Allen Crabbe 6’6
|Evan Turner 6’7
|Al-Farouq Aminu 6’9
|Meyers Leonard 7’1
|Pat Connaughton 6’5
|Noah Vonleh 6’9
|Festus Ezeli 6’11
|Tim Quarterman 6’6
|Jake Layman 6’9
Toronto Raptors: February 14, 2017 – Toronto acquired Serbe Ibaka from the Orlando Magic.
|Kyle Lowry 6’0
|DeMar DeRozan 6’7
|DeMarre Carroll 6’8
|Serge Ibaka 6’10
|Jonas Valanciunas 7’0
|Cory Joseph 6’3
|Norman Powell 6’4
|Patrick Patterson 6’9
|Lucas Nogueira 7’0
|Fred VanVleet 6’0
|Delon Wright 6’5
|Jared Sullinger 6’9
|Jakob Poeltl 7’0
|Pascal Siakam 6’9
|Bruno Caboclo 6’9
Orlando Magic: February 14, 2017 – Orlando acquired Terrence Ross and draft consideration from Toronto.
|CJ Watson 6’2
|Evan Fournier 6’7
|Jeff Green 6’9
|Aaron Gordon 6’9
|Nikola Vucevic 7’0
|Elfrid Payton 6’4
|CJ Wilcox 6’5
|Terrence Ross 6’7
|Damjan Rudez 6’10
|Bismack Biyombo 6’9
|D.J. Augustin 6’0
|Jodie Meeks 6’4
|Mario Hezonja 6’8
|Stephen Zimmerman 7’0
|Anthony Brown 6’7
New Orleans Pelicans: February 20, 2017 – New Orleans acquired DeMarcus Cousins and Omri Casspi from the Sacramento Kings.
|Jrue Holiday 6’4
|E’Twaun Moore 6’4
|Solomon Hill 6’7
|Anthony Davis 6’11
|DeMarcus Cousins 6’11
|Tim Frazier 6’1
|Dante Cunningham 6’8
|Terrence Jones 6’9
|Omer Asik 7’0
|Quincy Pondexter 6’7
|Donatas Motiejunas 7’0
|Alexis Ajinca 7’2
|Omri Casspi 6’9
|Cheick Diallo 6’9
Sacramento Kings: February 20, 2017 – Sacramento acquired Buddy Hield, Tyreke Evans, Langston Galloway, and draft consideration from New Orleans. Sacramento also waived Matt Barnes.
|Darren Collison 6’0
|Buddy Hield 6’4
|Arron Afflalo 6’5
|Anthony Tolliver 6’8
|Willie Cauley-Stein 7’0
|Langston Galloway 6’2
|Ben McLemore 6’5
|Tyreke Evans 6’6
|Skal Labissiere 6’11
|Kosta Koufous 7’0
|Ty Lawson 5’11
|Garrett Temple 6’6
|Rudy Gay 6’8
|Georgios Papagiannis 7’1
|Malachi Richardson 6’6