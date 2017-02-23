With the 2017 NBA trade deadline approaching Thursday, February 23, here’s a look at team rosters after trades have been made official.

Denver Nuggets: February 13, 2017 – Denver acquired Mason Plumlee and draft consideration from Portland.

1 2 3 4 5 Jameer Nelson 6’0 Gary Harris 6’4 Wilson Chandler 6’8 Danilo Gallinari 6’10 Nikola Jokic 6’10 Emmanuel Mudiay 6’5 Will Barton 6’6 Mike Miller 6’8 Darrell Arthur 6’9 Miles Plumlee 6’11 Jamal Murray 6’4 Juan Hernangomez 6’9 Kenneth Faried 6’8 Malik Beasley 6’5 Johnny O’Bryant III 6’9

Portland Trail Blazers: February 13, 2017 – Portland acquired Jusuf Nurkic and draft consideration from Denver.

1 2 3 4 5 Damian Lillard 6’3 CJ McCollum 6’3 Maurice Harkless 6’9 Ed Davis 6’10 Jusuf Nurkic 7’0 Shabazz Napier 6’1 Allen Crabbe 6’6 Evan Turner 6’7 Al-Farouq Aminu 6’9 Meyers Leonard 7’1 Pat Connaughton 6’5 Noah Vonleh 6’9 Festus Ezeli 6’11 Tim Quarterman 6’6 Jake Layman 6’9

Toronto Raptors: February 14, 2017 – Toronto acquired Serbe Ibaka from the Orlando Magic.

1 2 3 4 5 Kyle Lowry 6’0 DeMar DeRozan 6’7 DeMarre Carroll 6’8 Serge Ibaka 6’10 Jonas Valanciunas 7’0 Cory Joseph 6’3 Norman Powell 6’4 Patrick Patterson 6’9 Lucas Nogueira 7’0 Fred VanVleet 6’0 Delon Wright 6’5 Jared Sullinger 6’9 Jakob Poeltl 7’0 Pascal Siakam 6’9 Bruno Caboclo 6’9

Orlando Magic: February 14, 2017 – Orlando acquired Terrence Ross and draft consideration from Toronto.

1 2 3 4 5 CJ Watson 6’2 Evan Fournier 6’7 Jeff Green 6’9 Aaron Gordon 6’9 Nikola Vucevic 7’0 Elfrid Payton 6’4 CJ Wilcox 6’5 Terrence Ross 6’7 Damjan Rudez 6’10 Bismack Biyombo 6’9 D.J. Augustin 6’0 Jodie Meeks 6’4 Mario Hezonja 6’8 Stephen Zimmerman 7’0 Anthony Brown 6’7

New Orleans Pelicans: February 20, 2017 – New Orleans acquired DeMarcus Cousins and Omri Casspi from the Sacramento Kings.

1 2 3 4 5 Jrue Holiday 6’4 E’Twaun Moore 6’4 Solomon Hill 6’7 Anthony Davis 6’11 DeMarcus Cousins 6’11 Tim Frazier 6’1 Dante Cunningham 6’8 Terrence Jones 6’9 Omer Asik 7’0 Quincy Pondexter 6’7 Donatas Motiejunas 7’0 Alexis Ajinca 7’2 Omri Casspi 6’9 Cheick Diallo 6’9

Sacramento Kings: February 20, 2017 – Sacramento acquired Buddy Hield, Tyreke Evans, Langston Galloway, and draft consideration from New Orleans. Sacramento also waived Matt Barnes.