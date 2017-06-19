On Friday, the Philadelphia 76ers verbally agreed to trade the number 3 pick in the 2017 draft and the Los Angeles Lakers’ 2018 first round pick to the Boston Celtics in exchange for the number 1 pick in the 2017 draft according to the Vertical. Once they acquire the first overall pick, the Sixers are expected to draft guard Markelle Fultz Thursday.

Going from the draft to free agency, according to Jake Fischer of Sports Illustrated Sunday, prior to acquiring the first pick from Boston, the Sixers were expected to pursue Los Angeles Clippers free agent shooting guard J.J. Redick.

In the video below, the Sixers’ cap situation is broken down in detail with the assumption they draft Fultz with the first overall pick. Then, the video shifts to showing the Sixers’ current depth chart and how they could comfortably give Redick an enticing offer to join their young trio of Fultz, Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid.

Financial data from the video via BasketballInsiders.com.