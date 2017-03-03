When you talk about pitching records and the Angels organization, it’s difficult to not automatically assume that Nolan Ryan will hold whatever record it is you’re talking about. While Ryan’s career span an amazing 27 years, it was during his tenure with the Angels that Ryan put up many of his Star Wars like numbers.

So if one was to ask, “Who is the only Angel pitcher to lead the American League in wins in multiple years, it’s a safe bet that many fans would quickly spit out “Nolan Ryan” as their response.

Those many fans would be incorrect.

On Saturday, September 20, 2014, in from of a Big A crowd of 35,890, Weaver threw 102 pitches over 7 innings, recorded 7 strikes out and allowed just 3 earned runs. This outing provided Weaver with his 18th and final win of the year. That 18th win was enough to secure him his share of a three-way tie for most wins by an American League pitcher in 2014. (An honor he shared with Corey Kluber and Max Scherzer.)

Having also won his share of the most wins by an American League pitcher title in 2012 (an honor he shared with David Price), Weaver became the first Angel pitcher to win the title in multiple years. Prior to that, only two other Halo pitchers had secured the Most AL Wins title: Dean Chance in 1964 with 20 wins and Bartolo Colón in 2005 with 21 wins.

In 2017, Weaver’s 11-year career with the Angels came to an end when, as a free agent, he signed with the San Diego Padres. Over those 11 years, Weaver notched some impressive achievements …

• 3 time All-Star (2010, 2011 and 2012)

• Starting pitcher for the American League All-Star Team in 2011

• MLB strikeout leader in 2010 (233 strikeouts)

• A no-hitter against the Minnesota Twins on May 2, 2012

• 150–93 Record

• 3.55 ERA

• 1,598 Strikeouts

A local Southern California kid, born and raised in Simi Valley, CA, Weaver also attended Cal State Long Beach. During his college career, Weaver won the 2004 Golden Spikes Award (given to the top amateur baseball player in the country), the 2004 Dick Howser Trophy (given to the national collegiate baseball player of the year) and the 2014 Roger Clemens Award (given to college baseball’s top pitcher).

Soured by the lofty bonus demands of his agent, Scott Boras, many teams passed on Weaver early in the first round of the 2004 MLB Draft and the Angels were able to secure him with the 12th overall pick.

The negotiations between Weaver and the Angels lasted for almost a year, when the two sides finally got the deal done in May of 2005. Weaver made his Major League debut one year later on May 27, 2006, pitching seven shutout innings against the Baltimore Orioles and securing his first Major League win in the process.

Weaver’s tenure with the Angels ended on February 19, 2017, when he signed a one-year, $3 million contract with the San Diego Padres. However, there is no doubt he has secured his place in team’s rich history, and in the hearts and minds of the Angel fans who watched him play for 11 outstanding years.

We all will miss your passion for the game while wearing an Angels uniform, Jered. Thank you for all the memories.