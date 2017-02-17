Summary: Barria is one of those prospects every system should have. Normally, when I think of a Latin American pitcher coming stateside, I think of a kid that was signed at age 16 from the Dominican Republic that pumps mid-90’s gas but has no idea what an efficient throwing motion might be, or what he needs to do to keep throwing strikes and getting hitters out. Those guys are good. They mostly end up as relievers, but there’s just a ton of room for error when you can throw 97. Barria on the other hand is from Panama, he’s already physically mature, throws in the low-90’s with a beautiful throwing motion, and has the look of a starting pitcher in the long run. He gets hitters out by locating his pitches in parts of the zone that hitters are forced to swing at, but can’t necessarily do a ton of damage with. Furthermore, because he gets ahead in the count so often, Barria frequently forces hitters to hit the type of pitches they’ll tend to roll over on or pop up.

Jaime will pitch backward or traditional in the count, which is to say he’ll throw any pitch he wants at any time, and he’ll throw them for strikes. While his fastball sits 91-93, it’s the location and movement that have given hitters fits. Barria frequently will spin off a curve ball, and while he throws it for strikes, it doesn’t strike me as anything more than a change of pace pitch. It’s his change up that is the “plus” pitch. Hitters spend 7 innings a night rolling over at the third baseman or first baseman because of this pitch, and while he doesn’t necessarily use it as a strikeout pitch, hitters are left so off-balance that Jaime will rank of a few K’s during the game. The arm speed, angle and delivery all closely mirror his fastball, so it’s darn near impossible to detect when he’ll drop a change up. To make matters worse for hitters, he’ll throw it whenever he thinks he can get an out, and not just with two strikes.

Now admittedly, at first, when Barria was on the Burlington roster, I didn’t give it a ton of thought. He seemed like filler to me, someone that I’d seen a couple times but really didn’t separate himself. But as a 19 year old in full season ball, once he started to get rolling, I began asking myself what it was about this kid that was generating such success especially against older competition. The more I watched Barria, the more I became curious, why minor league hitters just couldn’t square him up. This is what eventually made his starts that were broadcast on MiLB.tv a must see, at least for a few innings until the major league game came on. It was in these starts that I began to acquire an appreciation for Barria. Nothing shakes his nerves or gets to him. He’s calm and collected at all times. He goes about his business methodically, and gets a lot of 2-3 pitch at bats that result in outs. He works quickly so as to stay in a rhythm and not bore his fielders and gets back to the dugout as quickly as he can. He isn’t flashy, isn’t striking out 12 batters a night, he’s just getting outs, quickly, and a lot of them.

Typically, I avoid making specific playing comps, but this one is just so accurate, it’s hard not to make this connection. Jaime Barria, reminds me a lot of Nick Tropeano. Nick wasn’t exactly heralded when the Angels acquired him from the Astros, but his track record spoke for itself, and the longer you watch his starts, the more masterful you begin to see him as. That’s the way Barria is. He isn’t quite at Tropeano’s level in terms of quality pitches, but in a couple of years, he could go toe-to-toe with Tropeano and be a worthy comp.