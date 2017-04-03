By Jason Sinner, AngelsWin.com Staff Writer

Winners

Jefry Marte – it’s not that he did well this spring, but he looked like a legit middle of the lineup major league hitter. 10 xbh in 72 at bats with an 8/9 bb/k rate. The challenge will be finding him at bats. It really shouldn’t be a challenge as he deserves to play. If there is an opportunity to steal time from Yunel, I think we’ll see it. I have a gut feeling that MS likes Marte and isn’t overly enamored with Escobar’s one trick. We shall see.

Ben Revere – You. Fast. You. Hit. Ball. Ground. Something he didn’t do well last year. His injury was his downfall in 2016. He’s back and will eventually be the primary LFer. The job was essentially handed to Maybin and his weak spring gave him a very short leash. LF has platoon written all over it.

Albert Pujols – he’s healthier than expected. To have him in the opening day lineup is important. He’s still a threat beyond his current replacements so the fact that he’s ready to go and striking the ball well is great.

CJ Cron – had his usual spring where he looks ready to bring his game to the next level. An injury to Valbuena will give him that chance.

Hermosillo and Thaiss – both looked legit. Lots to dream on.

David Fletcher – could probably replace Pennington right now. So much to like about this kid. Hope he carries it into the regular season.

Jesse Chavez – won the 5th starter spot fair and square. Looked decent.

Yusmeiro Petit – probably should have been considered for the 5th spot but certainly deserved to be a part of those who broke camp with the major league club with his 13k and 1bb in 14ip.

Bud Norris – Looked like a dominant reliever. The type that the halos are desperate for. 18k in 13.1ip. Fingers crossed.

Garret Richards, Matt Shoemaker, Tyler Skaggs, Cam Bedrosian – nothing special in terms of performance (except Cam who was lights out), but they are all healthy and ready to toe the hill. A monumental accomplishment considering where we could be.

Blake Parker – the ultimate winner of the spring training MVP award if there were one. 17 outs in a row by K. 24k in 12.1ip. The problem is that now I expect him to be a dominant reliever. How about a sub 3 era while teaming with bud to lock down the 6th and 7th.

Losers

Cameron Maybin – looked like a guy nervous about winning a job he was handed. To the point where it became news. Not good. Not good at all. It’s a good thing we’ve got Ben Revere.

Kaleb Cowart – played like a guy who was told he has no chance to make the team and that he’d never be a starter. Granted, he may have been told that, but he didn’t have to show up like a second stringer. Falling further off the radar as Sherman Johnson move ahead of him on the depth chart.

Danny Espinosa – another offseason acquisition that looked a but lost. Perhaps I should cut him a Maybin some acclimation slack. Perhaps not. He hit where he was supposed to hit, but he didn’t look like the defensive bad ass we’re expecting.

Our catchers – they were as advertised with good defense but they just can’t hit. Maldonado whiffed 20 times in 50 at bats.

Mike Trout- just kidding.

Valdez, Yates, Morin, Guerra and Adams – had a chance to make the team. A legit chance. Made it a non issue for Parker and Norris.

Andrew Bailey – maybe he was just going through his normal spring routine and getting ready. Maybe he’s just not going to be very good. I am afraid it’s the latter. Very afraid.

Alex Meyer – changed his delivery. Had moments of excellence. I have a feeling that is going to be a recurring theme. Waiting. Waiting. Waiting for this guy to turn the corner that he’s never going to. I’ll cut him some slack for now, but the PCL isn’t exactly an easy place for a pitcher to get his confidence.

Didn’t make the cut

Banuelos – pitched well and showed some promise, but lacked velo I was hoping to see and his peripherals were bad.

Gagnon – opened some eyes. Jury still out.

Ege – Will contribute at the major league level this year. As long as he faces lefties he’ll be fine.

Middleton, Pounders, De Los Santos, Paredes, Wright, and a few others – weren’t going to make the team, but didn’t really make that an issue.

EY Jr., Fontana, Sanchez, LaMarre and others – Another batch of guys who weren’t going to make the team, but most looked like solid backups and AAA filler.