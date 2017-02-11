Prospect: Cole Duensing Rank: 17

2015/16: UR Position(s): Right Handed Pitcher

Level: Rookie Ball Age: Entering Age 19 season in 2017.

Height: 6’4” Weight: 190 lb.

Present – Future

Fastball 55 65

Curve 45 55

Change 50 60

Mechanics 60 60

Command 50 55

Control 50 55

Overall 50 55

Floor: Lefty Specialist bouncing between upper minors and majors.

Ceiling: A #2-3 starter in major leagues.

Likely Outcome: A mid-rotation starter in the major leagues.

Summary: When I see Duensing throw, I see a lot of Tyler Skaggs when the Angels first drafted him (minus the left-handedness). Long, lean, flexible, fiercly competitive, tons of projection, room to grow physically, and an already impressive low-90’s fastball from a kid that still looks like a kid. I don’t mean any offense by that, it just means that when this guy turn 21 or 22, there will be a lot of scouts attending his games, which explains why the Angels offered Duensing a well above slot bonus to sign. Also similar to Skaggs, Duesning’s name is probably going to be brought up if the Angels wanted to make a trade in the future. He’s the type of kid that’s good now, and has the work ethic and God-given ability to be great soon. Blessed with a fastball that sits 91-92, already solid change up and a looping curve that with some tinkering and command could become a third viable pitch, there won’t be any question as to whether Duensing has the stuff to compete. While he weighed in at just 175 lbs upon being drafted, reports indicated that late during the instructs and on into the winter, Cole had put on almost 20 lbs of muscle and added a tick or two on his fastball.

As for his performance this year, there wasn’t a lot to be gained from limited exposure. He was good in the Arizona Rookie League, both the stats (1.38 ERA 13 IP 11K’s), and scouts said so. During the Fall Instructs, Mike LaCassa called Duensing one of the “breakout pitchers”. So obviously since signing, this kid has impressed the team. There don’t appear to be any current plans to use Duensing in any role other than starter, which looks like the role he’s meant for. Angels fans that follow the minor leagues will want to make their way over to the minor league fields this Spring Training to check this kid out.

As a side note, though it isn’t quantifiable, some guys just look like major leaguers, if that makes sense. Like you see them pitch, and you kind of just know, that’s going to be a major leaguer someday. That’s what Duensing looks like, just someone you expect to see toeing the slab at Angels Stadium in the future.

What to expect next season: This really depends on if the Angels plan to be aggressive or if they want to offer maximum opportunity to develop. Judging by the reports, and Duesning’s sparkling performance, there’s little doubt he’s probably ready to make the jump to A Ball. But if the Angels don’t feel the need to push him, and still want him to really get his feet under him and keep a closer eye on his development, he could be sent to short season Orem. Either choice is justifiable. Personally, I’d love to see the Angels move him up to A Ball, but it’s only for selfish reasons (more opportunity to catch him on MiLB.tv. But if I were the Angels, I’d take it slow with Duensing. With his sort of projection, and the maturity still to come, there’s nothing wrong with allowing Cole to fully develop at every level.

Estimated Time of Arrival: Middle of 2021, Cole’s age 22 season.

Grade as a prospect: C+