It’s the time of year again folks!

The leaves are turning colors, the winter rains begin to fall, and top prospect lists will begin rolling out of every website. “Arm-chair GM’s” do their best with the information provided to give you a list they feel is worth looking at. “Experts” will do the same thing, except they’ll make you pay a monthly fee for it. At the end of the day, the information can look downright copy and pasted.

We here at AngelsWin have our top prospect list too, but the difference is, ours is done by a hand-picked panel of members and minor league fans. Some have scouting experience, some are well-versed in advanced metrics, some watch the games from their computers and still others are simply fans that enjoy attending games and talking with the players. One person’s list will be all about upside, another will be chalk full of surprise players, another with prospects that are closest to the big leagues. The end result is a mix of all of them.

Here at AngelsWin, we’ve got it all. We see the players from every angle an outsider (and in some cases insider) could. We don’t watch a player once and write up a scouting report and we aren’t limited by what Google can dig up. Several of us watch the player multiple times from multiple angles. We make individual decisions, compare them (the debates did become quite heated this year), and come up with a list that works for everyone involved.

Sure, we are bias. But we don’t think you’ll find a finer, more in-depth and accurate list anywhere else. You could pay monthly fees and still not get this sort of analysis. That’s simply what happens when you have a dedicated base of fans who work behind the scenes all season long to create this list, a culmination of a lot of time and effort.

Individual scouting reports will be released in reverse order (#30, 29, 28, etc..).

Without further ado, here are your 2017 Top 30 Prospects

OF Jo Adell – Rookie Ball (18) OF Jahmai Jones – Advanced A Ball (20) OF Brandon Marsh – Rookie Ball (19) RHP Jaime Barria – AAA (20) RHP Griffin Canning – DNP (21) 1B Matt Thaiss – AA (22) RHP Chris Rodriguez – A Ball (18) OF Michael Hermosillo – AAA (22) OF Trent Deveaux – DNP (17) C Taylor Ward – AA (23) IF Leo Rivas – A Ball (19) RHP Jesus Castillo – AA (21) IF David Fletcher – AAA (23) RHP Jake Jewell – AA (24) RHP Jose Soriano – Rookie Ball (18) LHP Jose Suarez – A Ball (19) OF Brennon Lund – AA (22) OF Jacob Pearson – Rookie Ball (19) LHP Nate Smith – AAA (25) RHP Eduardo Paredes – MLB (22) RHP Cole Duensing – Rookie Ball (19) IF Nonie Williams – Rookie Ball (19) OF D’Shawn Knowles – DNP (16) OF Torii Hunter Jr. – Rookie Ball (22) OF Troy Montgomery – AA (22) RHP Luis Pena – AA (21) IF Julio Garcia – Rookie Ball (19) LHP Jerryell Rivera – Rookie Ball (18) RHP Joe Gatto – Advanced A Ball (22) OF Jonah Todd – A Ball (21)

Honorable Mention: RHP Adam Hofacket, 3B Zach Houchins, RHP Osmer Morales, 3B Jose Rojas, RHP Wilkel Hernandez, RHP Nathan Bates, RHP Jose Rodriguez, LHP Jonah Wesely,