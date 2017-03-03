Summary: There really wasn’t much in the way of expectations for Hermosillo coming into 2016, but that’s simply a reoccurring pattern in his career. Hermosillo wasn’t expected to be a baseball player at all coming out of high school. While he was obviously a good athlete, Michael experienced far more success on the gridiron, so much so that he had a scholarship offer to play running back at Illinois. The Angels picked Michael up late in the 2013 draft (the 28th round) and shocked many when they signed Hermosillo to an over-slot bonus to play baseball rather than play football collegiately. Even after he signed, it was the consensus that while Michael was athletic, he lacked the necessary refinement to someday be a major leaguer. Undeterred, Michael did a solid job in the Arizona Summer League. Still, there was a belief that he was more of an athlete than a ball player.

The next season in Orem, Michael again surprised many when he showed an advanced feel at the plate and increased pull-power (.358 OBP and 17 XBH in 54 games), you know, some of that “refinement” they like to talk about with baseball players. This was done against competition that was generally a couple years older than him and for the first time, there were actually some expectations, though not many given his lack of pre-draft hype, and his unsightly .244 batting average. The next season as a 20 year old in A Ball, Michael struggled. Sure, he got on base and ran a little, but his batting average dwindled down to .218 and his defense was subpar in the outfield. This sort of experience isn’t uncommon, as it was Michael’s first time in full season ball, and the step up from Rookie Ball to A Ball can be pretty steep. In fact that sort of performance is generally what’s expected from players from the prep ranks that come off the draft board in the late rounds as Hermosillo did.

Michael entered 2016 with no hype or expectations yet again. In his career, he’d been a Top 30 prospect only once (by yours truly back in the MWAH days), and even then it wasn’t a repeat performance. The plan in 2016 was for Michael to perhaps get some time in at Orem and maybe give it another go in A Ball. Except this time, through circumstances out of his control, Hermosillo was sent to A Ball without ever going to Orem, which turned out to be a very good thing. Once Hermosillo landed in Burlington, he lit the Midwest League on fire. In 37 games as a 21 year old (which is still younger than the average player in the league), Michael hit .326/.411 with notably better defense. This was a surprise, not only because no one was expecting Hermosillo to do it, but also because he was doing this in rather considerable pitcher friendly conditions. There was no way to fake that sort of success, Michael had clearly turned a proverbial corner.

In yet another surprise, the Angels found themselves promoting Hermosillo to Advanced A ball. Typically, the Cal League would be a more inviting environment for hitter, except Angels prospects play their home games at Inland Empire, the only pitcher friendly park in the league. This tends to even things out a legitimize their numbers. Against better competition, Hermosillo hit an astounding .328 at Inland Empire with four doubles, four triples and a home run. Hermosillo was equally as successful on the road, doing more damage with the long ball. The end result here was a .309 batting average with a .393 OBP. As if on cue, it appears the Angels brass, much like the fans, wanted to see more of Hermosillo’s breakout than a half season. So the Angels sent him to the Arizona Fall League, to test his abilities against minor league baseball’s best talent. Hermosillo didn’t disappoint, hitting .267/.353 with his signature solid blend of speed, power and defense.

Michael passed every test he faced in 2016. And what we’re left with is a bit of an enigma. Michael can hit for power, but he isn’t a power hitter (yet). He can flat out run, but he isn’t a base stealer (yet). Michael is a good hitter, but typically won’t wow you in the batting average department as much as he will in the on-base department. He’s a good defender, but not a defense-first outfielder. What we can say is the way Michael plays, is reminiscent of Mike Trout went his was 18 or 19. Now obviously we aren’t claiming Hermosillo will be Trout, in fact I don’t think any prospect anywhere deserves that connection (though to be fair, many said the same thing when Trout was compared to Mickey Mantle). But Hermosillo’s strength, grace of movement, coordination, athleticism, and effort are all reminders of the most exceptional athlete to ever grace the Angels system.

And that in a nut shell wis why Hermosillo looks like a major leaguer out there. It’s one thing to be strong and athletic, it’s another entirely to have that, plus strike zone judgement and a good head on your shoulders.

As for the tools, Michael has exceptional “quick twitch” reflexes, solid pitch recognition and bat control. He’s lowered his hands and narrowed his stance slightly from earlier in his career. This has created a clearly stronger load than he had before, but also more control. Michael absolutely explodes through the ball. There’s a ton of power here, but it’s the line drive type, so you won’t see many moonshot home runs because of a lack of loft. A perfect example of this was against the Cubs this Spring when Michael turned on an inside fastball. The ball got out in a hurry and wasn’t a wall-scraper, but at the same time, coming off the bat, it didn’t look like anything more than a line drive. That’s how strong this kid is.

What to expect next season: Michael will likely be promoted to AA Mobile to begin next year, thought it wouldn’t surprise me if the Angels had him spend a month or so at Inland Empire. Given what I saw Hermosillo do in, Spring Training, the Fall League and Burlington, another trip to Inland Empire would appear to be a waste of time. But the Angels have been known to take such conservative routes before. It wouldn’t surprise me if Hermosillo torched AA pitching, because of his ability. It also wouldn’t surprise me if Michael struggled in high minors because it’s his first time facing this quality pitching. But if I were to give it an official prediction, I’d say he goes to AA Mobile, and has a solid season for the Bay Bears.