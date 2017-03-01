Summary: The Angels made a slough of upside picks in this past draft, which is the first time this has happened is five years. It’s no coincidence that many consider the 2016 Angels draft class to be the strongest since 2009. Chris Rodriguez is a big piece of that puzzle. He’s a prep right handed pitcher from Miami with a fastball that ranges from 91-93 to 94-96 (should likely reside in the middle, around 93-95) with lots of movement, a good slider and tons of upside. Rodriguez does throw a change up more frequently than one might expect from a prep pitchers, but so far, it doesn’t appear to be anything more than a “show me” pitch. Rodriguez uses a hitch in his hands right after his leg kick that will temporarily disrupt the timing of the hitter. He uses it in a little over half his pitches, but it adds just another wrinkle to the potential task of batting off this kid. As a 17 year old in the Arizona Summer League, Rodriguez tossed 11 innings, gave up only 2 earned runs, walked only three batters and struck out 17! This small sample size makes it evident that not only did hitters just not make any consistent contact with Rodriguez, but Chris likely wasn’t challenged enough at the lowest levels.

Scouts are split on whether Rodriguez profiles best as a relief pitcher or starter. Many side with reliever because a slightly unorthodox motion, firm fastball with life and sharp slider. Still, others see an athletic kid with good command of all his pitches, and the right stuff to play up in the front of the rotation. Regardless of where he profiles, there’s a strong contingent (myself among them) that believe with the exception of Alex Meyer, Rodriguez is currently the best pitching prospect in the Angels system. In fact, with a strong showing this Spring, Rodriguez could find himself in the Midwest League next year, and if pitches as well there as I think he can, Chris could be a Top 100 prospect before long.

I’m really excited about what the future holds with Chris Rodriguez and Cole Duensing pushing each other.

What to expect next season: In his age-18 campaign, I’d expect Rodriguez to spend half of the season at instructs, refining his game and the other half of the season in Orem. The gaudy strikeout numbers can be expected to continue, but a fair warning; if you’re someone who fancies ERA, it might be best to look away. The Pioneer League is notoriously brutal on even the best pitching prospects, and Rodriguez is our best. It only really says something if a pitcher comes to Orem and is dominant, like Garrett Richards was. Otherwise, don’t bother looking at the numbers. Pay more attention to LD%, BB/9, and if Rodriguez can effectively deploy a change up.

Having said that, I hope to see Rodriguez in Burlington instead.