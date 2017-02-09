Hey everybody, sorry for the inconvenience. Unfortunately as many of you know, our top prospect reports stopped after #18 OF Troy Montgomery (though on the bright side, he was a good way to go out). The reports were always set to resume, however, without getting into personal detail, life took a priority. But the good news is that ANGELSWIN.COM TOP 30 PROSPECT SHALL RECOMMENCE THIS SUNDAY, and resume as normally planned. I’d like to thank all for their patience and understanding, and specifically members of the Angelswin Family and Angels organization for their support. #17 Cole Duensing, you’re up! On deck for next week are Vicente Campos, Jesus Castillo and Jaime Barria.