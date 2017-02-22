The Los Angeles Angels had their day in front of the camera yesterday, so we at AngelsWin.com thought we’d share their smiles, spring cheer & frowns with you.
A big shout out to Getty Images for these epic shots! Photos by Rob Tringali/Getty Images
Cameron Maybin: Gurl, you know I look good in red.
John Lamb looks ready to rock!
They see me flying, they hatin’…. – Ben Revere
Luis Valbuena: Hey ladies, this is my good side.
Justin Miller: Hey guys, after practice let’s go drink brews and work on our motorcycles.
Andrelton Simmons: Go ahead, try to make me smile!
Albert Pujols: Hey Claude, come a little closer.
Shoemaker’s ready to take the ’17 season head on!
Dustin Ackley: Well at least my beard game is strong!
Cam Bedrosian: Give me the ball in the 9th, Sosh!
Nope. That’s my job ya whippersnapper.. – Huston Street
C.J. Cron is a 100% Corn fed and ready for action this spring!
Martin Maldonado is going to be on the receiving end of a lot of balls this season.
Baseballs, pervs.
Ginger Power!
Eric Young Jr.: Yes, I’m really this short.
Andrew Heaney: If I could only throw this ball. Meh
Garrett Richards: My elbow is better than yours
This Bud’s for you. Bud Norris that is.
Matt Thaiss looks like a first round pick!
And a Top Prospect.
Yunel Escobar is shifty.
Deolis Guerra: Hey guys, I’m back!
Nolasco is looking to build off a nice ’16 campaign with the Angels.
Is Danny Espinosa wearing one of the fake beard stadium giveaways or is that real?
J.C. Ramirez: Yo, what’s up with all this rain meng?
Jesse Chavez: I’m just here so I don’t get fined.
Well at least someone is happy to be here! Cody Ege
Now, the moment you all have been waiting for. MIKE TROUT!