The Los Angeles Angels had their day in front of the camera yesterday, so we at AngelsWin.com thought we’d share their smiles, spring cheer & frowns with you.

A big shout out to Getty Images for these epic shots! Photos by Rob Tringali/Getty Images

Cameron Maybin: Gurl, you know I look good in red.

John Lamb looks ready to rock!

They see me flying, they hatin’…. – Ben Revere

Luis Valbuena: Hey ladies, this is my good side.

Justin Miller: Hey guys, after practice let’s go drink brews and work on our motorcycles.

Andrelton Simmons: Go ahead, try to make me smile!

Albert Pujols: Hey Claude, come a little closer.

Shoemaker’s ready to take the ’17 season head on!

Dustin Ackley: Well at least my beard game is strong!

Cam Bedrosian: Give me the ball in the 9th, Sosh!

Nope. That’s my job ya whippersnapper.. – Huston Street

C.J. Cron is a 100% Corn fed and ready for action this spring!

Martin Maldonado is going to be on the receiving end of a lot of balls this season.

Baseballs, pervs.

Ginger Power!

Eric Young Jr.: Yes, I’m really this short.

Andrew Heaney: If I could only throw this ball. Meh

Garrett Richards: My elbow is better than yours

This Bud’s for you. Bud Norris that is.

Matt Thaiss looks like a first round pick!

And a Top Prospect.

Yunel Escobar is shifty.

Deolis Guerra: Hey guys, I’m back!

Nolasco is looking to build off a nice ’16 campaign with the Angels.

Is Danny Espinosa wearing one of the fake beard stadium giveaways or is that real?

J.C. Ramirez: Yo, what’s up with all this rain meng?

Jesse Chavez: I’m just here so I don’t get fined.

Well at least someone is happy to be here! Cody Ege

Now, the moment you all have been waiting for. MIKE TROUT!