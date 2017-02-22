Quantcast
Los Angeles Angels Photo Day!
Posted by on February 22, 2017

The Los Angeles Angels had their day in front of the camera yesterday, so we at AngelsWin.com thought we’d share their smiles, spring cheer & frowns with you.

A big shout out to Getty Images for these epic shots! Photos by Rob Tringali/Getty Images

Cameron Maybin: Gurl, you know I look good in red. 

643498022

 

John Lamb looks ready to rock! 

Generated by IJG JPEG Library

 

They see me flying, they hatin’…. – Ben Revere

Generated by IJG JPEG Library

 

Luis Valbuena: Hey ladies, this is my good side.

Generated by IJG JPEG Library

 

Justin Miller: Hey guys, after practice let’s go drink brews and work on our motorcycles. 

Generated by IJG JPEG Library

 

Andrelton Simmons: Go ahead, try to make me smile! 

Generated by IJG JPEG Library

 

Albert Pujols: Hey Claude, come a little closer.

Generated by IJG JPEG Library

 

Shoemaker’s ready to take the ’17 season head on! 

643493052

 

Dustin Ackley: Well at least my beard game is strong! 

Generated by IJG JPEG Library

 

Cam Bedrosian: Give me the ball in the 9th, Sosh!

Generated by IJG JPEG Library
 

Nope. That’s my job ya whippersnapper.. – Huston Street

Generated by IJG JPEG Library

C.J. Cron is a 100% Corn fed and ready for action this spring! 

Generated by IJG JPEG Library

Martin Maldonado is going to be on the receiving end of a lot of balls this season.

Baseballs, pervs.

Generated by IJG JPEG Library

Ginger Power! 

Generated by IJG JPEG Library

Eric Young Jr.: Yes, I’m really this short. 

Generated by IJG JPEG Library

Andrew Heaney: If I could only throw this ball. Meh

Generated by IJG JPEG Library

Garrett Richards: My elbow is better than yours

Generated by IJG JPEG Library

This Bud’s for you. Bud Norris that is.

Generated by IJG JPEG Library

Matt Thaiss looks like a first round pick! 

Generated by IJG JPEG Library

And a Top Prospect. 

Generated by IJG JPEG Library

Yunel Escobar is shifty.

643492902

 

Deolis Guerra: Hey guys, I’m back! 

Generated by IJG JPEG Library

 

Nolasco is looking to build off a nice ’16 campaign with the Angels.

Generated by IJG JPEG Library

 

Is Danny Espinosa wearing one of the fake beard stadium giveaways or is that real?

espinosa

 

J.C. Ramirez: Yo, what’s up with all this rain meng?

ramirez

 

Jesse Chavez: I’m just here so I don’t get fined. 

chavez

 

Well at least someone is happy to be here! Cody Ege

usa_today_9891444

 

Now, the moment you all have been waiting for. MIKE TROUT! 

643486556-1

643486504

643486516

643486518