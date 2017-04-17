1. Kaleb Cowart (3B) – The Angels top 3B prospect has filled up the stat sheet over his first 11 games of 2017 minor league season posting an impressive .341/.438/.537 slash line to go along with a league leading 5 stolen bases. Cowart has also walked seven times already and has clubbed a couple bombs.

2. Michael Hermosillo (CF) – The only thing Hermosillo hasn’t done yet is hit a home run, though he’s clubbed 4 doubles across 9 games. The Angels outfield prospect was impressive slashing .395/.489/.500 while tieing Cowart for the org’s lead in stolen bases with 5.

3. Luis Diaz (RHP) – The former prospect from San Diego and Boston has shined through two starts in Double-A and has yet to be scored up through 12 innings. Diaz has fanned 15 batters across 12 IP, giving up 4 hits and 4 walks.

4. Jordan Zimmerman (2B) – J-Zim boasts a 1.023 OPS through 9 games, while hitting .364. The Angels second base prospect has walked as many times as he’s K’d (3/3) and has clubbed 4 double, a triple and home run thus far.

5. Jaime Barria (RHP) – Like Diaz, Barria has yet to give up an earned run through two starts over 10 innings of work. The Angels #14 prospect has fanned 10 batters and walked four.

6. Jake Jewel (RHP) – The Jewel of the Angels top pitching prospects, Jake has given up just 1 ER through 11 innings of work, while fanning 12 and issuing just two walks.

7. Jonah Wesley (LHP) – The hard throwing southpaw had a tremendous opening to the minor league season, throwing up zeroes across 6 1/3 innings of relief work, while whiffing 9, giving up just 1 hit. Wesley is someone who may move quickly through the system and could be a solid left-handed relief arm out of the bullpen for the Angels in the near future.

8. Ramon Flores (OF) – The former Brewers prospect was picked up by the Angels to add outfield depth in the off-season and he’s come out swinging to start the season. Flores has slashed .400/.500/.520 over seven games, while posting a solid 5:6 walk-to-strikeout rate. Flores could be an option in left field if one of Revere/Maybin fail to deliver in 2017.

9. Troy Scribner (RHP) – Scribner made his 2017 debut last week and it was a good one. Troy pitched 5-scoreless innings, fanning seven, while walking two. The righthander is coming off a solid 2016 campaign where he went 12-5 with a 3.41 ERA over 132 innings.

10. Eduardo Paredes (RHP) – The flame throwing relief pitcher has two holds already on the young season, while posting a solid 1.35 ERA, whiffing 8 over 6 2/3 innings.

Bonus: Alex Blackford (RHP) – After a solid ’16 season where Blackford posted a 3.07 ERA over a full season in Double-A, with an impressive .189 BAA, Blackford has started a game in both Double-A and Triple-A on the young season. In Blackford’s Triple-A debut last week he notched a quality start, going 6 innings while allowing just two runs. Blackford currently has a 3.09 ERA and looks to build off his last start in the PCL.

Just missed the list: Joey Gatto, Roberto Baldoquin, Jeyson Sanchez, Osmer Morales, Zach Gibbons.

The not so hot list:

Matt Thaiss (1B) – .189/.297/.318 through 9 games. 1 HR, 2 SB.

Jahmai Jones (CF) – .200/.222/.371 through 8 games. 3 SB and 2 HR.

Kenyan Middleton (RHP) – 6.75 ERA through over 5 1/3 innings, giving up 7 hits, while fanning just three.

Grayson Long (RHP) – 7.71 ERA over two starts. 12 Hits allowed over 7 IP, though he fanned seven batters.