Looking back, it seems simple enough. Gene Autry was a big baseball fan. He had made plenty of money in show business; he was, after all, known as the “Singin’ Cowboy.”

A friend suggested Autry buy the team after Walter O’Malley, the shrewd businessman and owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers (and owner of the Los Angeles Angels moniker), resisted attempts to purchase the franchise by famed baseball promoter and entrepreneur, Bill Veeck.

Autry proved to be a more suitable owner for a team that would play its first few years under O’Malley’s watchful eye. And when he had enough of being bled dry in rental fees for playing in O’Malley’s stadium (Autry had to purchase the name “Los Angeles Angels” from O’Malley for a reported $300,000), Autry looked to greener pastures, finally settling in Anaheim.

In 1966, the Angels began play at the “Big A” as the California Angels and they led the American League that year in attendance. Things were finally looking up. But the Angels would spend Gene Autry’s long tenure as owner mired in mediocrity and stunning disappointment. The Angels front office often unloaded young and talented players for overpriced veterans in an attempt to finally win one for the aging “cowboy.” He would never live to see his dream of a World Series Championship.

Gene Autry passed away in 1998 and is forever immortalized by way of a bronze statue inside the gates of Angels Stadium.