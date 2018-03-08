Following MLB Network’s visit to Angels’ camp yesterday, AngelsWin.com received some clips from MLBN’s Brian Kenny and Carlos Peña discussing Spring Training and the 2018 season with Mike Trout and Albert Pujols on 30 Clubs in 30 Days, which can be seen here and here.

On what skills he continues to work on during Spring Training, Trout said, “Obviously there’s always things you can always get better at. Defensively: first step. We’re preaching on that pretty good this year, getting good jumps in the outfield. At the plate, just being consistent and try to limit the little skids and just try to work hard on defense and accuracy with the arm.”

On the team’s outlook for the 2018 season, Pujols said, “We have a good team this year. Hopefully we can stay healthy. Last year we had a great team too, but right away we lost Garrett Richards, we lost a couple of guys. When you lose like your starting pitcher, it’s tough to replace those guys. This year, I think we really have a really good team. I think the main thing is to try to take care of our business, don’t worry about the other 29 teams and try to stay healthy. Hopefully we can be one of those eight teams in the Postseason and hopefully win a championship.”

To get all the coverage from 30 Clubs in 30 Days, click here. There are great clips from Simmons on his goal of improving, Richards on his preparation for 2018, Kinsler on joining the Angels, Upton on returning to the Angels, Calhoun on his style and what being an Angel means to him, and many more. It is coverage definitely worth watching. There’s even a segment by Jonathan Mayo talking about the Angels’ top prospects. We’re getting closer to the start of the regular season, and it’s great to be back talking Angels baseball!