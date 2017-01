By most metrics, the Boston Bruins dominated the Chicago Blackhawks tonight. They had 59 attempts on net, according to Stanley Cup of Chowder, with 30 of those shots reaching Scott Darling. As you may have surmised, Darling stopped each and every one of them. Here is a compilation of NHL.com’s videos of Scott Darling frustrating the Bruins.

Maybe better luck next time, Bruins. Hard to score on a brick wall.