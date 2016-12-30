Jeff Carter has had a very good career. He regularly checks in with 20-30 goals (more in the glory days of his early to mid 20s) with a +/- on the right side of 0 and enough helpers to push him over 60 points a year. He was with the Flyers until they blew everything up and traded him and got rid of Carter’s buddy Mike Richards, trading him to Los Angeles. Carter eventually joined Richards again, but took a more circuitous route. Let’s look at the two trade returns for Carter.

From Columbus, the Flyers got Jakub Voracek and a pair of draft picks, which turned into Sean Couturier and Nick Cousins. Voracek has been serviceable and Couturier might be one of the better two way forwards in the game. This wasn’t a great deal for the Blue Jackets, who only had Carter for half a year, and looked worse when you saw their return when they spun him to Los Angeles.

Carter brought back Jack Johnson and the draft pick that turned into Mark Dano. Until this year, Johnson hasn’t been really good for Columbus. Dano was sent as part of a package to the Blackhawks, and was then sent to Winnipeg.

The Flyers have some good value, while the Blue Jackets’ probably believe they would be better off without ever having traded for Carter. Interesting that they were so quick to part with him.

Now that you know what Carter has been traded for, I have to ask the follow up question. Does your opinion of the returns on Carter change when you realize that he is on pace for 50 goals this season?