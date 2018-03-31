We are mere games away from the end of the regular season, and the dawning of the NHL’s second season. Soon, some players will begin contemplating their future in the long months of Playoff hockey while sitting at home and not still playing meaningful hockey. There are a select few players who will be particularly agonized knowing that if only they could use their own point total, they would finish higher in the standings. Below is that list of players, also known as “really good players that are stuck on terrible teams”

Connor McDavid (103) – Edmonton (74)

Nathan McKinnon (93) – Colorado (92)

Claude Giroux (93) – Philadelphia (92)

Johnny Gaudreau (82) – Calgary (80)

John Tavares (80) – New York Islanders (74)

Jakub Barzal (78) – Islanders (74)

Giroux and the Flyers actually are in playoff position, while the Avs and McKinnon are behind the Blues only by goal differential, but the rest of these guys are really the bright spots on a dark season. Special commendation goes to the Islanders, who have two such players, and an accompanying roster built on wet garbage.