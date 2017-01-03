The biggest trade of the offseason, arguably, was the one that sent Shea Weber to Montreal in exchange for PK Subban. Nearly universally, the trade was said to be a win for the Predators. They got a younger, cheaper and nearly as valuable player to Weber. The Canadiens, apparently, wanted an older player for some veteran leadership. One might look at the Habs in first place and think that it was they that won the trade, but then, they were very good early last year as well, before Carey Price got hurt, and things went to hell.

PK Subban has been out for a few weeks now, due to an injury, but that doesn’t mean the deal is regrettable. “… because P.K. is a little younger than Shea, we get the benefit somewhere along the line, ” Poile said to the Montreal Gazette. Undoubtedly, Canadiens fans want desperately to wash away the stench of this trade, and are hoping to do so with half a season’s success, and the paper is reflecting their readership. The Predators are comfortable with this trade, because they didn’t just make it for this year.