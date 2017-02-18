Every commentator on every sport has the same chorus about the league they cover: It’s a business. They use this expression to describe the ruthlessness with which roster moves are executed in the sake of profit or wins. Claude Julien lead the Bruins for 10 years, and won the Cup with the team, but he was still let go. This isn’t a condemnation of the Bruins for making the move, as it’s just the way the NHL works. Nobody is safe. Still, it may ultimately turn out that the Bruins will lament the move for years to come.

Things got off to a bad start under Bruce Cassidy, with a 6-3 loss to San Jose, but the Bruins followed up with a pair of home victories, including a 4-0 win over the Montreal Canadiens. The Canadiens then let Michel Therrien go, and scooped up Julien, who had coached there previously from 2003-2006. Curiously, he replaced Therrien then, as well. Now, Julien has an intimate knowledge of the roster of his conference rival in Boston and a desire to crush them. He also has experience winning when it counts, which is something the Canadiens will certainly be seeking as the playoffs roll around. Nothing worse than seeing your coach leave and win with his new team, especially when it is a bitter rival.