The Columbus Blue Jackets are the latest to learn how important a healthy goaltender is to a team’s success. Sergei Bobrovsky missed another game, and Columbus, still within a few weeks of the end of their historic winning streak, are now stumbling a bit without him. More pressing right now, however, is how badly everyone needs to use the facilities. Look at John Tortorella dancing around up there, anxious to bolt off camera. And don’t forget the gentleman off camera. I imagine he declined to ask any questions for a reason.

The Blue Jackets try to turn it back on again tonight against Carolina.