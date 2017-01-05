I just want to take a quick moment to share this video of Joe Pavelski, put forth by the Sharks. It’s a simple post game video, and frankly, it doesn’t even matter what’s being said. It’s a work of art. Look how perfectly the lighting captures Pavelski’s presence. It may look so sharp because the video is in HD, but I think it’s simply the way he shines in the spotlight. Look at Pavelski’s baleful expression. With an understated look – it’s all in the eyes – youthat the Sharks lost this game. It doesn’t take much imagination to think that it was a hard fought game, lost in overtime. You can believe it’s the second time in a row that they lost in overtime, and not only that, but to their biggest rival, the Los Angeles Kings.

No, this video is not a hockey video. It is art. I hope the Academy is paying attention.