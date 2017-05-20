Thomas Greiss has made an error in judgment. The German goaltender, who is under contract with the New York Islanders took to Twitter recently and found some content from the site to his liking. Oh no, he was, apparently, not a fan of Hillary Clinton, and liked some posts in which she was compared to Adolf Hitler.

Don’t do that.

This is a hockey log, and I steer well away from the political sphere on this site, but I think there is one tip I can provide for anyone with concerns about how they can convey their opinion on Twitter, left or right on the political spectrum. Don’t invoke Hitler. That’s it. That’s the only rule I have. In Greiss’s case, being German and all, that should be one fact that is ingrained in his subconscious. Leave Hitler out of it.

Greiss was in the midst of a pro-Trump tweet-liking frenzy, which is also an interesting personal choice, and one that he maybe wants to reconsider. Greiss plays his games in Brooklyn, of which (you may want to check my figures) 93% of voters voted for Clinton. Good thing (for him) this happened during the Worlds, and in May, rather than in October at the beginning of the NHL season. There is a good chance Brooklynites will forget about it completely.

But you know, be careful next time, and don’t ever reference Hitler.