The All Stars have been announced, with the games coming to Los Angeles and the Staples Center this year. Because the extravaganza is in LA, the powers that be needed to plug a couple of Kings into the tournament, despite LA lingering on the periphery of the playoff hunt. Drew Doughty was chosen, as was Jeff Carter. Carter, as we have noted, is having a solid season, nearly matching his goal total from a year ago already, sitting at 22 compared to last year’s 24.

To hear Carter tell it, however, he doesn’t really sell himself as an all-star.

“If you watch my game, there’s not a whole lot of skill involved in my game. It’s a lot of skating and shooting,” Carter said after the Kings practiced Wednesday.

Well, all right then. Tune in to the All Star Game on January 29th on NBC.