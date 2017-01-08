11 years ago, Jordan Sigalet set an NHL record, one that he likely knew he was going to set when he first stepped on the ice. Until Jorge Alves played the final 8 seconds of the Hurricanes game on New Years Eve, Sigalet owned the record for the shortest NHL career. The difference between the two players is readily apparent, however. While Alves was a longtime staffer, put into an emergency role and given a thrill as he went out on the ice for a few seconds, Sigalet had been a college player who worked his way from college through the AHL and finally broke through with the Bruins in 2006.

Now the goalie coach with the Flames, Sigalet was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis while he was at Bowling Green. His window for an NHL career was not as long as he would have dreamed it to be. In his first professional season, after spending most of the year in Providence, he was able to back up Andrew Raycroft for 11 games, getting in about a minute of ice time before his NHL career was over.

Well, over on the ice, anyway. He has built a successful coaching career through multiple professional levels, being capped now at the NHL level, working with the Flames. Sigalet has been an advocate for athletes with MS (Former Wild goalie Josh Harding is another player diagnosed with this affliction, though his career on ice lasted a bit longer). Sigalet has still managed to translate his wealth of knowledge into a productive career that has lasted much longer than a minute. That will be Jorge Alves’ claim to fame from now on.