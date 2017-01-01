Despite a wealth of talent, particularly at the top of the roster, in players like Steven Stamkos, and emerging prospects like Jonathan Drouin, surrounded by depth with experience and ability, the Tampa Bay Lightning find itself just outside the playoff field. That’s not where a team like Tampa Bay should expect themselves to be. The good news is, it looks like things might be turning around sooner rather than later.

In their past three games, Tampa Bay has earned 5/6 possible points, Before last night’s game with Carolina, the previous two games had gone to overtime. In their losses, the Lightning are competitive, and if their momentum holds, they are getting stronger in their victories. The Lightning have proven to have the talent to be big time players in the postseason. Perhaps the New Year’s Eve fireworks were a metaphor for the fireworks to come from the Lightning.