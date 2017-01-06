Milt Schmidt was the oldest living former NHL player until his passing yesterday at the age of 98. His career was spent exclusively with the Boston Bruins. It began in 1936 and finished in 1955, all with a break in the middle as he served in the Canadian military in World War 2.

Schmidt won the Stanley Cup twice as a player and again twice as their general manager. Schmidt’s hockey career was expansive, starting with his time as a player in the ’30s and continuing through a decade of coaching the Bruins before being promoted to general manager. Of course, his highs with the Bruins were anchored by his lows with the Washington Capitals.

While his history in Boston was storied, he was the GM for what is still the worst team in NHL history. The Caps were an expansion team when he took over, sending Washington to an 8-67-5 record in their first year. He was fired 36 games into the second season in Caps history, which wasn’t going much better. He would return to Boston and remain associated with the team until his passing yesterday.

On the ice, Schmidt scored 229 goals in 776 career games, with 346 assists. He led the league in scoring in 1940, and was inducted into the hockey Hall of Fame in 1961 for his playing career, but his coaching and general management may have earned him a second induction. He was the GM, after all, when the Bruins traded for Phil Esposito.

Schmidt is one of those old time players who came from nothing, fought for everything he earned and ultimately helped build the league into what it is today. Hockey, always a bit loony, will always tie the hapless Caps with Schmidt as well. Milt Schmidt was hockey, and will be missed. RIP.