It was switch to center from the wing. and do so with some skill. And yes, I haven’t discussed the playoffs much, but I do have time to criticize more reputable sources for their headline writing. This might have something to do with the fact that my team, much like the New Jersey Devils, is long out of the playoffs. Really, this post is a coping mechanism for me, trying to deal with the fact that the Nashville GD Predators are in the Stanley Cup Final and the Wild cab’t get out of the first round.

So haha NJ.com, making fun of you helps me sleep.