It seems like this happens every year. Lost in the headlines of the Columbus Blue Jackets and Minnesota Wild tearing through their schedule, the Washington Capitals are quietly on a run of their own. Granted, it is only at 6 games, with the 6th coming tonight against Montreal.

Heck, let’s start with Montreal. Last season, the Habs started the season with their best start in franchise history. It all faded in the wake of Carey Price’s injury. During their roller coaster ride, the Capitals again quietly rose to the top of the league, like they seem to do year in and year out.

How do the Capitals stay under the radar? It almost certainly has to do with their lack of playoff success, despite regularly being one of the best teams in the league. Alex Ovechkin has been roundly defeated by Sidney Crosby in their respective careers, and the Penguins are regulars deep in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. When the Penguins are the measuring stick, the Capitals are decidedly a failure.

Alexander Ovechkin tied Rocket Richard for career goals tonight, against Richard’s former team. Ovechkin has been consistent and healthy, surrounded by good players. He is still scoring, and the Caps are still assembling good teams. If the Capitals still aren’t getting discouraged, then it’s just a matter of time before they get over the hump and win the Cup.