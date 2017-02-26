The practice of growing a playoff beard is a tradition in the NHL, even if the city of Buffalo, New York is unfamiliar with it, given their playoff inexperience. One man believes the time is coming soon. Sabres forward Ryan O’Reilley is on a public service campaign, in which he hopes to ease the community towards beard acceptance. “I know that the Sabres haven’t made the playoffs for a while, and that beards can be a little frightening, if you are unfamiliar with one. With Jack Eichel and Kyle Okposo around, it’s very possible that Buffalo could see playoff hockey soon, so I just want the community to know that beards aren’t just for the homeless and hipsters anymore.”