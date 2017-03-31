What you see here is a collection of players who are just now realizing that yes, they will be playing in Phoenix for the foreseeable future. They will not be going to a hockey hotbed like Quebec, or a city clamoring for more professional sports, like Seattle, but the NHL expanding into Las Vegas indicates that the League is doubling down on their investment in the desert. Sorry guys, your team isn’t going anywhere.

Or, maybe these three are down wind of some particularly nasty goalie flatulence.