As free agency started yesterday, the Sharks took a stab at the market by…. signing all of their old players. They didn’t add any free agents on Day One of NHL open season, instead focusing on Marc-Edouard Vlasic and Martin Jones, signed both to multi-year extensions. 8 and 6 years, respectively.

Today they might be adding an actual free agent. Maybe they could get a fresh surge of energy with the addition of new talent? Oh, no, they are just going to re-sign Joe Thornton. I guess when your team reaches the Stanley Cup Final for the first time, you want to keep that exact same roster 2 years later. Either that or Brent Burns got his beard tangled with Thornton’s, and they need a year to work it out.