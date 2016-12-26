Obviously, Christmas is a time for giving, a time for family, and unfortunately, a time only to pontificate on hockey, and not actually enjoy the NHL game. OF course, you could enjoy a game of pond hockey with the cousins, but what about someone like me, who started the day in Florida, ended it in Minnesota in a torrential downpour and can’t skate to save his life in the best of situations?

Well, that’s when you seek out an article such as this, from Down Goes Brown, figuring out which team in the East did the best in 2016 on the trade market. That team was the New Jersey Devils, who pulled off 7, generally good moves, including the one that pulled Taylor Hall from Edmonton. Hall is already sitting on 22 points, and is on pace for 69, which would be the second most in his young career. That’s the big key to. He’s still only 25.

Speaking of 25, it is still the 25th in a couple of time zones. I hope your Christmas was very merry, for reasons beyond what was under the tree.