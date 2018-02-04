The Chicago Blackhawks have been relentlessly successful over the last 10 years or so. It helps having one of the best tandemsin the game in Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane, and an ability to find complementary players that always come through in the clutch. So when they start talking about the Super Bowl, there should be no question over who they expect to see win. The Blackhawks know where their bread is buttered.Not only are the Blackhawks picking the Patriots to win tonights game, but 5 of them even had the same answer about it being hard to bet against Brady. These dynasties are all just one big happy family. Illuminati or something.