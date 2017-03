We know the Blackhawks are good, and they win Stanley Cups to prove it. We know the Blue Jackets are significantly better than normal, because people can’t stop talking about their turnaround. I’m here to remind you, once again, that despite their never winning a Cup, and really because they don’t ever need a “turnaround,” the Washington Capitals are really good. It’s those three teams that have officially claimed a spot, at this early day, in the Stanley Cup playoff.