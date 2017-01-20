The New York Islanders have always looked at the John Tavares area as their best chance at a championship in the current generation. After a sluggish start to his career, the Islanders waanted to take advantage of Tavares’ peak, switching to Jack Capuano as Tavares entered his prime.

Capuano and the Isles did indeed make the playoffs three times together, but no trip was terribly successful. They won two playoff series combined, and worse still, sit in last place today in the Metro Division, and indeed, the entire Eastern Conference. John Tavares is going to waste, and there was nothing Jack Capuano could do about it. The Islanders let him go earlier this week.

In his stead, New York promoted Doug Weight to the role. The former all star finished his career in New York, but was most famous for his time spent in Edmonton and St. Louis. It is New York and Long Island that he has decided to make home, and as a result, the winger well known for his resolution and doggedness, was named the Islens’ head coach.

New York won their opener with Weight at the helm 3-0. Doug Weight is going to get the most of out of John Tavares.