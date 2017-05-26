Watch out, Nashville. You’ve had a nice run, you have been a fun team to watch, and it’s an exciting step in the development of the franchise to have finally reached the Stanely Cup Finals, after your first real playoff run. But you are running into a buzz saw. People talk about dynasties, and lately, they think of the Blackhawks or Kings and their 2 titles in 4 seasons from 2012 to 2015 (or 3 in in 6, in the ‘Hawks case). But do you know who bookended that 6 year stretch?

It was the Penguins. And before, and now after that stretch, the Penguins have reached the finals in back to back years. So, that’s 4 times in the last 10 seasons, which is indeed more than any other team in the NHL. It isn’t like the team rebuilt, either. The core of Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Marc-Andre Fleury have all remained in place.

So, Nashville, you won’t be cheated in your first trip to the Final. You will get the best team of the past decade, and all the stars that come with it. The Final series begins on Monday on NBCSN at 7PM Central time from Pittsburgh. It will end later in the week with the Penguins hoisting the Cup again.