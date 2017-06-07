Posted byon
After we listened in on Peter Laviolette’s, shall we say “colorful”, motivational speech thanks to NBC’s sleepy censors, I did some digging to find some more of the motivational wisdom from the Nashville Predators head coach. Here are some of my favorites.
- Things work out best for the motherf*ers who make the best of how things work out.
- All our dreams can come true if we have the f*ing courage to pursue them.
- Good things come to sumbitches who wait, but better things come to the motherf*ers who go out and get them.
- Success is walking from failure to f*ing failure with no loss of enthusiasm
- I find that the harder I f*ing work, the more f*ing luck I seem to have
- The successful warrior is the average f*ing man, with laser-like f*ing focus.