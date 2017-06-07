Quantcast
The Peter Laviolette Book of Quotes (excerpts)
Posted by on June 7, 2017
PITTSBURGH, PA – MAY 29: Head coach Peter Laviolette of the Nashville Predators speaks to the media after their 3-5 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game One of the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Final at PPG Paints Arena on May 29, 2017 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Matt Kincaid/Getty Images)

After we listened in on Peter Laviolette’s, shall we say “colorful”, motivational speech thanks to NBC’s sleepy censors, I did some digging to find some more of the motivational wisdom from the Nashville Predators head coach. Here are some of my favorites.

  • Things work out best for the motherf*ers who make the best of how things work out.
  • All our dreams can come true if we have the f*ing courage to pursue them.
  • Good things come to sumbitches who wait, but better things come to the motherf*ers who go out and get them.
  • Success is walking from failure to f*ing failure with no loss of enthusiasm
  • I find that the harder I f*ing work, the more f*ing luck I seem to have
  • The successful warrior is the average f*ing man, with laser-like f*ing focus.

