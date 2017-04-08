Quantcast
The Toronto Tension Convention
Posted by on April 7, 2017
Chicago Black Hawks v Toronto Maple Leafs
TORONTO, ON – JANUARY 15: Byron Froese #56 of the Toronto Maple Leafs skates against the Chicago Black Hawks during an NHL game at the Air Canada Centre on January 15, 2016 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Black Hawks defeated the Maple leafs 4-1. (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

I watched Toronto in Buffalo on Monday, and they looked like a playoff team, especially for one minute in the first period. They’ve made the leap from poorly constructed also-ran to talent laden team of promise in just one offseason (or so it seemed. This roster obviously took a lot of work). Now, though, if only to torment an angst-filled fan base, the Leafs are taking their sweet-ass time to clinch their playoff spot. Toronto lost last night to the Kightning while at the same time watching their rivals in the Capitol claim a spot. There are only a few short days left in the season, and you can bet that Leafs fans across the continent will be on a razor’s edge, emotionally until things are settled.