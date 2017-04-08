I watched Toronto in Buffalo on Monday, and they looked like a playoff team, especially for one minute in the first period. They’ve made the leap from poorly constructed also-ran to talent laden team of promise in just one offseason (or so it seemed. This roster obviously took a lot of work). Now, though, if only to torment an angst-filled fan base, the Leafs are taking their sweet-ass time to clinch their playoff spot. Toronto lost last night to the Kightning while at the same time watching their rivals in the Capitol claim a spot. There are only a few short days left in the season, and you can bet that Leafs fans across the continent will be on a razor’s edge, emotionally until things are settled.