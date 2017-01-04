While much of the attention on youth hockey has been focused on the little tournament being held in Canada this week, but there will be another tournament for juniors starting on the 16th in Dunedin, New Zealand. It’s the Divison III Junior Championship. This is the largest field of the Division III championship, including the hosts New Zealand, China, Israel, Taiwan, Bulgaria, Turkey, South Africa and one of the best hockey teams in the history of junior hockey:

Yeah, that’s right, Iceland is in this tournament. The Iceland that gave the US a run for its money in the Junior Goodwill Games about 20 years ago. If they had that kind of prowess then, they should put on a real show in southern New Zealand.