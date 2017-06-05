There are increasing rumblings that Ilya Kovalchuk is seeking a return to the National hockey League, after skipping town after signing a massive contract with the Devils back in 2013. We are hearing from the New York Post that Kovalchuk is looking at teams like the Blues, Maple Leafs and Sharks for their ties to former New Jersey staffers and teammates. Basically, he wants for Lou Lamoriello or Pete Deboer, just so long as he never has to go live in or around Newark ever again. Russia was better than that.