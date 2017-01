Heading into the break on a high note. Check out the stats from last night's win in the @CapitalOne Home Loans Victory Report! pic.twitter.com/Yx727dZlfl — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) January 27, 2017

Does Dallas just have a batch file of glamour shots for all of their players? I’m not even mad, because it set me up for this….

Patrick sure is looking…. Sharp.