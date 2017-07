Current & prospective LA Kings HS Hockey League players: Stay in shape this summer with this HSHL camp!

Register > https://t.co/0OCtWBtqDn pic.twitter.com/vGYfHjkUzv — #LAKings (@LAKings) July 10, 2017

Sources: Ice Station Valencia is one of the primary locations in the newest Star Wars movie. Please continue to monitor the Kings’ feed for subtle new Star Wars spoilers!