Coach McLellan discusses #Oilers upcoming schedule, impending return of Sekera, @ctalbot33's recent play & more ahead of tonight's matchup vs. Blues. pic.twitter.com/sUSmmvxLVp — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) December 21, 2017

Wow, in this frame Coach McLellan looks a lot like an uncle ready to chug eggnog at the family Christmas get together. With that in mind, I will not be clicking to watch the video, as I assume the “more” includes a tirade about the liberal media, a chat about spark plugs on small engines, more racial epithets than I knew existed, and way more time spent talking about my wife than I’m comfortable with.