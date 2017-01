Congrats to @jpav8, who was named the #SJSharks Player of the Month for December! https://t.co/de2arucvTm pic.twitter.com/SVOfGpUCYH — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) January 4, 2017

It is with much regret that I inform you that Joe Pavelski has passed and OH MY GOD THERE HE IS THE GHOST OF JOE PAVELSKI