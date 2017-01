"We haven't had this situation in a while, so that's why I'm excited about how we're going to answer." Read: https://t.co/cXTV9yuTm4 #CBJ pic.twitter.com/p0dMSeA1Dv — ColumbusBlueJackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) January 8, 2017

The Blue Jackets are getting so high on themselves. They are “excited” to see how they respond after a loss, because they haven’t lost in sooooo long. Bite me, Columbus. Bite me.