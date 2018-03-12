Hi, welcome to this double championship edition of the Bearcats BlogCast. Chris and I jump right into the pod by breaking down the Bearcats road to the AAC title. UC had some bumps, but the Bearcats made it through, collecting more hardware. We gush about Gary Clark taking home another MVP award, Jarron Cumberland’s passing, the tenacity of this team and the defense, by god the defense.

From there, we focus our attention on the NCAA tournament. We look kind of past Georgia State and look at the bigger picture. We look at Nevada, Texas, the potential Sweet 16 and even a step further to the Elite 8. Chris and I give our predictions on how far we think Cincinnati will advance in the tournament, while also giving our Final Four picks. It’s fun.

Like previous editions of the show, you can find the podcast on iTunes, Stitcher, Google Play and anywhere else podcasts are found for that matter. If there are more places you want the podcast, I will provide them. As always, thank you for your support. It’s greatly appreciated.