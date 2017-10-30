On this edition of the Bearcats BlogCast, Matt Opper and myself really hit the football season between the eyes. We use the Bearcats loss against SMU and the bye week as the two thirds mark barometer for our main discussion this week. We talk about the issues on offense, the issues on defense, third down success or rather lack thereof, red zone offense, pass rush, turnovers and coaching. We not only discuss what we think the problems are, but we give solutions on how to turn them around. If things can be turned around.

We close the podcast by breaking down the week that was in the AAC. This was timely for the first time ever so pay attention. Matt and I run through the standings as well, handicapping the possible AAC title game and giving our thoughts on the G5 representative in the New Years 6 bowl.

Like previous editions of the show, you can find the podcast on iTunes, Stitcher, Google Play and anywhere else podcasts are found for that matter. If there are more places you want the podcast, I will provide them. As always, thank you for your support. It’s greatly appreciated. Who says I never update this part?